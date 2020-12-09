Biden ally Terry McAuliffe could face pushback from liberal groups in bid for VA gubernatorial reelection Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday he will be running for a second term as governor in 2021, but he could face pushback from liberal Democrats, as the pool of candidates becomes increasingly diverse in the upcoming cycle. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

