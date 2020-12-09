Biden ally Terry McAuliffe could face pushback from liberal groups in bid for VA gubernatorial reelection
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday he will be running for a second term as governor in 2021, but he could face pushback from liberal Democrats, as the pool of candidates becomes increasingly diverse in the upcoming cycle.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday he will be running for a second term as governor in 2021, but he could face pushback from liberal Democrats, as the pool of candidates becomes increasingly diverse in the upcoming cycle.
|
|
You Might Like