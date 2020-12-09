Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden ally Terry McAuliffe could face pushback from liberal groups in bid for VA gubernatorial reelection

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday he will be running for a second term as governor in 2021, but he could face pushback from liberal Democrats, as the pool of candidates becomes increasingly diverse in the upcoming cycle. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like