Sen. Loeffler said she would consider backing $2,000 checks

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Georgia’s GOP incumbent senators fighting to keep their seats in the special runoff find themselves in a tough position after President Trump’s eleventh-hour demands for Congress to approve $2,000 stimulus check payments in coronavirus aid.
