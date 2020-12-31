In floor remarks McConnell condemned the House-passed bill as "socialism for rich people."Full Article
McConnell shuts door on boosted stimulus checks
FOXNews.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Mitch McConnell just opened the door for an extension of the $600 unemployment boost — if Trump supports it
Business Insider
· Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he could support an extension of the $600 unemployment benefit — if..
You might like
More coverage
The 4 stimulus plans Congress is debating that could put extra cash in your bank account
Business Insider
· Congress is expected to debate a phase-four stimulus package next month.
· Many economists have said additional action is..