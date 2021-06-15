Texas Gov. Abbott to solicit public donations for border wall
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that his office will solicit public donations to provide funding for his planned border wall in the state.Full Article
Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced that construction for the border wall will begin next week.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced he plans to keep building Trump’s border wall.