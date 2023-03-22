Did Boris Johnson intentionally mislead Parliament about what he knew and when about rule-breaking events in Number 10? The privileges committee maintains it is "very likely" he did.Full Article
Boris Johnson wants to forget partygate, but will parliament let him?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson’s Partygate Defence: If Anyone Thinks I Partied They’re Completely Wrong!
ODN
This is Boris Johnson's attempt to persuade MPs that he DIDN’T deliberately mislead parliament.
Report by Braybrooks. Like..
Advertisement
More coverage
Johnson: If anyone thinks I was partying, they're wrong
ODN
Boris Johnson tells the Privileges Committee "if anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown, they're completely wrong". His..
Boris Johnson defends conduct during 'partygate' testimony
Deutsche Welle