USCCB action alert to US Senate: Please protect DACA recipients (USCCB) Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“Urge your US Senators to co-sponsor and support S. 874, the DREAM Act, which would protect Dreamers and provide a path to US citizenship.” states the action alert from the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Justice for Immigrants initiative. “Also urge your Senators to introduce and co-sponsor a companion bill to H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act.” 👓 View full article

