Bishop chairmen urge Supreme Court to preserve the right of Catholic foster care agencies to serve (USCCB)

Thursday, 5 November 2020
On November 4, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments (transcript, audio) in Fulton v. Philadelphia. Archbishop Nelson Pérez recently wrote that the city “decided that Catholic Social Services could no longer place foster children in loving homes unless it also provided written certifications for same-sex couples, contrary to its religious beliefs about marriage ... Essentially, we are being told that the Catholic Church must leave its faith at the door if it wants to serve those in need.”
