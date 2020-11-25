Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bishop urges prayer after Diego Maradona's death

CNA Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
CNA Staff, Nov 25, 2020 / 04:40 pm (CNA).- Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. Maradona is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, and was recognized by FIFA as one of two Players of the Century. After Maradona’s death, one Argentine bishop has encouraged prayer for the athlete’s soul.

"We will pray for him, for his eternal rest, that the Lord offers him his embrace, a look of love and his mercy," Bishop Eduardo Garcia of San Justo told El1 Digital.

Maradona’s story is “an example of overcoming,” the bishop said, noting the humble circumstances of the athlete’s early life. “For many children who are in dire straits, his story lets them dream of a better future. He worked and reached important places without forgetting his roots.”

Maradona was captain of the Argentine soccer team that won the 1986 World Cup, and was a highly successful professional soccer player in Europe.

Despite his talent, substance abuse problems kept him from reaching some milestones, and kept him from playing in much of the 1994 World Cup tournament, because of a suspension from soccer.

He battled drug addiction for decades, and suffered the effects of alcohol abuse as well. In 2007, Maradona said that he had stopped drinking and had not used drugs for more than ywo years.

Bishop Garcia noted the work for the poor that occupied Maradona’s time in his later years.

Also on Wednesday, the Holy See’s press office said that Pope Francis remembered “with affection” meeting Maradona on various occasions, and had remembered the soccer superstar in prayer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League matches fall silent in memory of Diego Maradona

Champions League matches fall silent in memory of Diego Maradona 01:07

 A moment of silence is held at all eight Champions League fixtures onWednesday, as the footballing world pays tribute to Argentina legend DiegoMaradona, who has died aged 60.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor [Video]

Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor

Doctor says Diego Maradona is recovering "very well" after brain surgery and his release from hospital is being evaluated.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:52Published
Maradona recovering well from brain surgery on blood clot, will continue in intensive care [Video]

Maradona recovering well from brain surgery on blood clot, will continue in intensive care

World Cup winner Diego Maradona is responding well only a day after having brain surgery in his native Argentina.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published
Argentine football fans gather outside clinic where Maradona recovers from brain surgery [Video]

Argentine football fans gather outside clinic where Maradona recovers from brain surgery

Dozens of fans travelled from across the country to gather outside the clinic where football icon Diego Maradona is recovering from brain surgery.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:30Published