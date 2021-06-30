Pope Francis: Jesus asks each of us, 'Who am I to you?' (Vatican Press Office)

On June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles, Pope Francis delivered an Angelus address in which he reflected on Matthew 16:13-19, the Gospel reading of the day.



“Through His witnesses Peter and Paul, He [the Lord] urges us to take off our masks, to renounce half-measures, the excuses that make us lukewarm and mediocre,” the Pope concluded. “And His question is the same one—Who am I to you? It delves into us. May Our Lady, Queen of the Apostles, help us in this. May she enkindle in us the desire to bear witness to Jesus.”