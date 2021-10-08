Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandates Tested in New York Case (Wall Street Journal)
Published
A federal judge has promised a key ruling next week on a bid by health-care workers in New York to allow religious exemptions to a sweeping Covid-vaccine mandate. Judge David Hurd has issued a temporary stay on enforcement of the mandate; he will rule on October 12 whether or not to issue an injunction against the policy. The case could set a precedent for vaccine mandates in other states.Full Article