Pope Francis celebrated the Holy Mass of Christmas night in St. Peter’s Basilica on the evening of December 24 (video, booklet).



“In the darkness, a light shines,” the Pope began. “An angel appears, the glory of the Lord shines around the shepherds and finally the message awaited for centuries is heard: ‘To you is born this day a Savior, who is Christ the Lord’ (Lk 2:11).”