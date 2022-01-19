Emmanuel Macron calls for abortion to be added to EU rights charter

Emmanuel Macron. / Frederic Legrand COMEO/Shutterstock.



French President Emmanuel Macron called on Wednesday for abortion to be added to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.



Speaking to members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Jan. 19, Macron said that the rights charter, ratified in the year 2000, needed to be revised.



“Twenty years after the proclamation of our Charter of Fundamental Rights, which enshrined, among other things, the abolition of the death penalty throughout the Union, I hope that we will be able to update it, in particular to be more explicit about environmental protection or the recognition of the right to abortion,” he said.



He added: “Let’s open this debate freely with our fellow citizens and great European minds to give new life to our set of rights that forges this Europe strong in its values, the only future of our common political project.”



The French news channel BFM TV reported that Macron’s reference to abortion was applauded by lawmakers.



His appeal came the day after the European Union’s law-making body elected the pro-life Maltese politician Roberta Metsola as its new president.







Metsola succeeds David Sassoli, who died on Jan. 11 at the age of 65. Her election was welcomed by both EU bishops and Maltese Church leaders.



The EU charter recognizes the right to life but does not mention abortion. It states that “Everyone has the right to life” and “No one shall be condemned to the death penalty, or executed.”



The European Parliament voted in June 2021 in favor of a report describing abortion as “essential healthcare” and seeking to redefine conscientious objection as a “denial of medical care.”



Members of the assembly voted by 378 votes in favor, 255 against, and 42 abstentions to adopt the text, known as the Matić Report, at a plenary session in Brussels, Belgium.



The report also declared that violations of “sexual and reproductive health and rights” are “a form of violence against women and girls.”



Most of the EU’s 27 member states permit abortion on demand or broad social grounds, except Malta and Poland, which have strong pro-life laws.



On Jan. 1, France took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, which negotiates and adopts EU laws with the European Parliament.



Macron, who is expected to run for re-election in April, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in November 2021.