Pavone: 'next Pope can reinstate me' (CNA)

Responding to the news of his laicization, Frank Pavone sold the Christian Broadcasting Network that “there will be a next Pope, and the next Pope can reinstate me.”



“This idea that any of this is permanent, in terms of dismissal from the priesthood, is simply incorrect, because we’re going to continue,” Pavone said. He emphasized that he would persevere in his leadership of Priests for Life.



A representative of Priests for life confirmed that Pavone has not yet been formally notified of his laicization. The group declined to comment on whether or not he would continue to celebrate Mass—which is forbidden under the terms of his laicization.