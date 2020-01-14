Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Tokyo (AFP) Jan 13, 2020



A Japanese billionaire has launched an online wanted ad for a girlfriend who will fly around the Moon with him on a SpaceX rocket. Yusaku Maezawa, who recently announced his break-up with a Japanese actress, is accepting applications from "single women aged 20 or over" who want to enjoy life to the fullest. The matchmaking exercise is being turned into a TV show for a web streaming servi


