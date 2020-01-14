Global  

Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire

Space Daily Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaireTokyo (AFP) Jan 13, 2020

A Japanese billionaire has launched an online wanted ad for a girlfriend who will fly around the Moon with him on a SpaceX rocket. Yusaku Maezawa, who recently announced his break-up with a Japanese actress, is accepting applications from "single women aged 20 or over" who want to enjoy life to the fullest. The matchmaking exercise is being turned into a TV show for a web streaming servi
Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa looking for female 'life partner' for his trip around the moon

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, at 44 years of age, will fly on SpaceX's first tourist voyage to the moon in 2023.  
News24.com | WANTED | Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire

A Japanese billionaire has launched an online wanted ad for a girlfriend who will fly around the Moon with him on a SpaceX rocket.
