'What use is wealth if it burns?' Britain's Prince Charles sounds climate alarm
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Davos, Switzerland (AFP) Jan 22, 2020
Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday told business leaders at the Davos economic forum that wealth was of no use if it doesn't help tackle climate change, as he met Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg and warned over the perils of global warming and environmental damage. Charles, the eldest son of the Queen and heir to the throne, met Thunberg in Davos on the same day as President Donald T
