'What use is wealth if it burns?' Britain's Prince Charles sounds climate alarm

Energy Daily Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
'What use is wealth if it burns?' Britain's Prince Charles sounds climate alarmDavos, Switzerland (AFP) Jan 22, 2020

Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday told business leaders at the Davos economic forum that wealth was of no use if it doesn't help tackle climate change, as he met Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg and warned over the perils of global warming and environmental damage. Charles, the eldest son of the Queen and heir to the throne, met Thunberg in Davos on the same day as President Donald T
News video: Prince Charles discusses climate change with Greta Thunberg

Prince Charles discusses climate change with Greta Thunberg 02:08

 Following his speech on decarbonisation at the World Economic Forum in Davos Prince Charles met with climate activist Greta Thunberg to discuss the climate emergency. The Prince left the conference in an electric car, having been a speaker at the event for the first time in thirty years. Report by...

Climate activist and Prince Charles greet in Davos [Video]Climate activist and Prince Charles greet in Davos

Britain&apos;s Prince Charles met Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday, moments after he called on business leaders in Davos to create a sustainable economic future.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

UK's Prince Charles says climate change is humanity's greatest threat

Britain's Prince Charles said on Wednesday that global warming and climate change are the greatest threats humanity has faced, calling on business leaders in...
Reuters India

Prince Charles "forced" to take private jet to Davos, Switzerland

Prince Charles is in Davos today to address the delegation and speak about climate change, urging world leaders and billionaires to get serious about saving the...
Lainey Gossip

WITBANK_NEWS

WITBANK NEWS International News: Britain’s Prince Charles on Wednesday told business leaders at the Davos economic forum that we… https://t.co/KGG3Hyg79V 47 minutes ago

dhanyajmani

Dhanya Mani Prince Charles' hypocrisy is farcical. He flew to Switzerland by private jet & only used an electric car driving to… https://t.co/nZUFLzxC5m 3 hours ago

bilyonaryo_ph

Bilyonaryo 'What use is wealth if it burns?' Britain's Prince Charles sounds climate alarm https://t.co/9ksa9ZCbrx @AFP… https://t.co/p7CwCdtMlP 6 hours ago

EagleNews

Eagle News 'What use is wealth if it burns?' Britain's Prince Charles sounds climate alarm Read here: https://t.co/Avo6jdt4Sf… https://t.co/eCTtg9l1Wn 8 hours ago

CMHChan

Christina Chan🏳️‍🌈 'What use is wealth if it burns?' Britain's Prince Charles sounds climate alarm https://t.co/PwxiYaU43U Prince Cha… https://t.co/611F7eI55Q 8 hours ago

HelenErrington1

Helen Errington RT @australian: Prince Charles meets with climate activist Greta Thunberg as he warns business leaders of ‘approaching catastrophe’. https:… 8 hours ago

nicholashaldou4

nicholas haldoupis ‘Wealth is burning’: Charles echoes Greta https://t.co/nhKqBzLbYx future king listens to a brain washed child really Charles 9 hours ago

seeker401

Seeker 🌐 ‘What use is wealth if it burns?’: Prince Charles echoes Greta #Thunberg https://t.co/MF7xlK3dlL << says the guy wh… https://t.co/ZY1Rb7pfPk 11 hours ago

