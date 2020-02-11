Magnetic field at Martian surface ten times stronger than expected
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Vancouver, Canada (SPX) Feb 25, 2020
New data gleaned from the magnetic sensor aboard NASA's InSight spacecraft is offering an unprecedented close-up of magnetic fields on Mars. In a study published in Nature Geoscience, scientists reveal that the magnetic field at the InSight landing site is ten times stronger than anticipated, and fluctuates over time-scales of seconds to days. "One of the big unknowns from previous s