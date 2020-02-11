Global  

Magnetic field at Martian surface ten times stronger than expected

Space Daily Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Magnetic field at Martian surface ten times stronger than expectedVancouver, Canada (SPX) Feb 25, 2020

New data gleaned from the magnetic sensor aboard NASA's InSight spacecraft is offering an unprecedented close-up of magnetic fields on Mars. In a study published in Nature Geoscience, scientists reveal that the magnetic field at the InSight landing site is ten times stronger than anticipated, and fluctuates over time-scales of seconds to days. "One of the big unknowns from previous s
Recent related news from verified sources

Magnetic nano-vortex: Swirling boundaries

For the first time, researchers have recorded a '3D film' of magnetic processes on the nanometer scale. This reveals a variety of dynamics inside the material,...
Science Daily

