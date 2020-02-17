Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths

Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths

Energy Daily Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruthsSan Francisco (AFP) Feb 26, 2020

As the new coronavirus spreads globally, the online battle to keep misinformation about the disease is also stepping up. Google, Facebook and other platforms are struggling to keep ahead of scammers, trolls, and others with ill intent who routinely use major tragedies or disasters as opportunities to swindle or manipulate people. "The public concern about coronavirus is being used as a v
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread [Video]UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus touches students in Milwaukee. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee shut down its study abroad program in South Korea.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:52Published

San Francisco Declares State Of Emergency After CDC Predicts Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]San Francisco Declares State Of Emergency After CDC Predicts Spread Of Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control is prepping for a potential pandemic and says it is inevitable the coronavirus will spread. Kiet Do reports San Francisco has already declared a state of emergency.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Baidu open sources AI to identify people without face masks

Baidu open sources AI to identify people without face masksWith the growing scare of the deadly coronavirus, companies in China are pushing hard to limit its spread. In one such effort, the country’s leading search...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

rapplerdotcom

Rappler Google, Facebook and other platforms are struggling to keep ahead of scammers, trolls, and others with ill intent w… https://t.co/bM7kcXgeUj 30 minutes ago

News_Kenya

Breaking News Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths: The virus has rapidly spread in parts of Asia, Europe and the… https://t.co/rKiX08Lt19 38 minutes ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths https://t.co/xG73O8JoED #Sharjah24 https://t.co/7FTGHHRiUQ 38 minutes ago

youthtimes

The Youth Times Internet Giants Fight Spread Of Coronavirus Untruths https://t.co/H62kFIGkTd 43 minutes ago

gayatriveda

irineगायत्री RT @jakpost: Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths #jakpost https://t.co/JMrBWidoP1 47 minutes ago

epi_twit

epibot RT @ResearchEpi: https://t.co/U2b7ReYceN Coronavirus: Internet giants fight spread of untruths #epitwitter 54 minutes ago

ResearchEpi

ResearchEpi https://t.co/U2b7ReYceN Coronavirus: Internet giants fight spread of untruths #epitwitter 1 hour ago

ANCALERTS

ABS-CBN News Channel Internet giants fight spread of #coronavirus untruths https://t.co/PDlnjClGmA #COVID19 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.