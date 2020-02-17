Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

San Francisco (AFP) Feb 26, 2020



As the new San Francisco (AFP) Feb 26, 2020As the new coronavirus spreads globally, the online battle to keep misinformation about the disease is also stepping up. Google, Facebook and other platforms are struggling to keep ahead of scammers, trolls, and others with ill intent who routinely use major tragedies or disasters as opportunities to swindle or manipulate people. "The public concern about coronavirus is being used as a v 👓 View full article

