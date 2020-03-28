Global  

Regulators move to fine telecoms for selling location data

Regulators move to fine telecoms for selling location dataWashington (AFP) Feb 29, 2020

US regulators moved to impose fines Friday against the nation's four major wireless carriers for selling location data of customers without their consent. The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining T-Mobile more than $91 million; AT&T some $57 million; Verizon $48 million, and Sprint $12 million. The wireless firms were accused of having disclosed mobile network user location
