Forest fire intensifies in Chernobyl nuclear zone Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kiev (AFP) April 7, 2020



A forest fire in the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone spread further Tuesday, fanned by strong winds, authorities said, insisting that radiation levels remained normal. Firefighters have been battling a blaze that broke out at the weekend in the wooded zone around the ruined Chernobyl reactor that exploded in 1986 in the world's worst nuclear accident. On Tuesday, the fire covered some 3

