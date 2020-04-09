NASA, SpaceX team up for emergency egress exercise
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Apr 08, 2020
Safety is a top priority as NASA and SpaceX prepare for liftoff of the company's second demonstration flight test (Demo-2), the first flight to carry astronauts to the International Space Station onboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The teams conducted an emergency egress exercise at Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida