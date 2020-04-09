Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > NASA, SpaceX team up for emergency egress exercise

NASA, SpaceX team up for emergency egress exercise

Space Daily Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
NASA, SpaceX team up for emergency egress exerciseKennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Apr 08, 2020

Safety is a top priority as NASA and SpaceX prepare for liftoff of the company's second demonstration flight test (Demo-2), the first flight to carry astronauts to the International Space Station onboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The teams conducted an emergency egress exercise at Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: NASA Releases Plans for Lunar Base Despite Coronavirus-Related Delays

NASA Releases Plans for Lunar Base Despite Coronavirus-Related Delays 01:08

 Despite temporarily suspending the Space Launch System and Orion projects, the systems that will get astronauts back to the moon, NASA's pushing forward with plans for a future lunar base.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.