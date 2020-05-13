New evidence of watery plumes on Jupiter’s moon Europa

Global  

New evidence of watery plumes on Jupiter's moon EuropaGottingen, Germany (SPX) May 13, 2020

During a fly-by of Jupiter's moon Europa twenty years ago, NASA's space probe Galileo may have witnessed a plume of water. A group of scientists including researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany have now found new evidence of this event. In computer simulations they strove to reproduce the data gathered by the onboard particle detector that was
