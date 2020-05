Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Beijing (AFP) May 19, 2020



Four people were killed and another 23 injured when an Beijing (AFP) May 19, 2020Four people were killed and another 23 injured when an earthquake shook southwestern China's Yunnan province, local authorities said Tuesday. The shallow quake in Qiaojia county struck late Monday evening, the Yunnan government said in a statement on its social media account. The quake hit near the city of Zhaotong, with a population of over six million, and registered 5.0-magnitude, ac 👓 View full article