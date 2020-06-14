New discovery of giant bipedal crocodile footprints in the cretaceous of Korea
Sunday, 14 June 2020
A new study released in Scientific Reports announced the surprising discovery of abundant, well-preserved 110-120-million-year-old footprints, belonging to a large bipedal ancestor of modern-day crocodiles from the Lower Cretaceous Jinju Formation of South Korea. The team of palaeontologist trackers that made the discovery includes researchers from Korea, Australia, and University of Colorado De