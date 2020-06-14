Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New discovery of giant bipedal crocodile footprints in the cretaceous of Korea

Terra Daily Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
New discovery of giant bipedal crocodile footprints in the cretaceous of KoreaDenver CA (SPX) Jun 15, 2020

A new study released in Scientific Reports announced the surprising discovery of abundant, well-preserved 110-120-million-year-old footprints, belonging to a large bipedal ancestor of modern-day crocodiles from the Lower Cretaceous Jinju Formation of South Korea. The team of palaeontologist trackers that made the discovery includes researchers from Korea, Australia, and University of Colorado De
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Ancient Crocodiles Walked on Two Legs, Fossil Footprints Reveal

Ancient Crocodiles Walked on Two Legs, Fossil Footprints Reveal 01:02

 A rare find of nearly 100 ancient crocodile footprints, in what is now known as South Korea, revealed some species walked on two legs that were the length of an adult human.

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Restrictions return in South Korea after new spike in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Coronavirus: Restrictions return in South Korea after new spike in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: Restrictions return in South Korea after new spike in COVID-19 cases

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:15Published
The new Land Rover Discovery Sport Plug-in Hybrid Preview [Video]

The new Land Rover Discovery Sport Plug-in Hybrid Preview

From overland expeditions to family adventures, Land Rover has been designing vehicles with composure and capability at their heart for more than 71 years. For the last three decades, the Discovery..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:17Published
40 New COVID-19 Cases Trigger Closure Of Seoul's Bars, Nightclubs [Video]

40 New COVID-19 Cases Trigger Closure Of Seoul's Bars, Nightclubs

Korea ordered all bars and nightclubs in its capital city to be closed indefinitely on Saturday. According to Business Insider, the move came after a COVID-19 outbreak in Seoul was linked to them...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this