Russia's Roscosmos Reveals Cost of Angara Heavy-Lift Rocket for Defence Ministry

The production cost of each of Russia's new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rockets, manufactured for the Defence Ministry under a contract on test flights, is below 5 billion rubles ($71.6 million), the State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Monday. "The contract for several rockets of this type was signed, as part of the research and development work, at a price below 5 billion rubles for one rocket."

