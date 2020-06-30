Russia's Roscosmos Reveals Cost of Angara Heavy-Lift Rocket for Defence Ministry
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 30, 2020
The production cost of each of Russia's new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rockets, manufactured for the Defence Ministry under a contract on test flights, is below 5 billion rubles ($71.6 million), the State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Monday. "The contract for several rockets of this type was signed, as part of the research and development work, at a price below 5 billion rubles for one ro