Solar Orbiter ready for science despite COVID-19 setbacks
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Paris (ESA) Jun 30, 2020
ESA's Solar Orbiter has successfully completed four months of painstaking technical verification, known as commissioning. Despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the spacecraft is now ready to begin performing science as it continues its cruise towards the Sun. When Solar Obiter blasted into space on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 10 February, the teams