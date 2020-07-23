Global  
 

Home-made face masks likely need at least two layers to curb COVID-19 spread

Science Daily Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Home-made cloth face masks likely need a minimum of two layers, and preferably three, to prevent the dispersal of viral droplets from the nose and mouth that are associated with the spread of COVID-19, a new study indicates.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Home-made face masks need layers to be effective

Home-made face masks need layers to be effective 01:46

 Homemade face masks likely need at least two layers to curb Covid-19 spread,according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal. It foundpreferably three layers of cloth were needed to reduce dispersal of viraldroplets from nose and mouth. A team of Australian researchers compared...

