Home-made face masks likely need at least two layers to curb COVID-19 spread
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Home-made cloth face masks likely need a minimum of two layers, and preferably three, to prevent the dispersal of viral droplets from the nose and mouth that are associated with the spread of COVID-19, a new study indicates.
