Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After intense testing, Mars helicopter Ingenuity ready to fly

Space Daily Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
After intense testing, Mars helicopter Ingenuity ready to flyWashington DC (UPI) Jul 27, 2020

After years of design tweaks and dozens of flight tests, engineers are confident the Ingenuity helicopter is ready to make history with the first flight by a powered aircraft on another planet. The mission is scheduled to launch from Florida on Thursday. If all goes as planned, the Mars helicopter will lift off from the Martian surface next April. But even if Ingenuity never makes it of
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NASA Reveals Mission Facts About Mars Helicopter [Video]

NASA Reveals Mission Facts About Mars Helicopter

NASA has revealed 6 things about the Mars Helicopter Ingenuity. The small craft will join the Perseverance Rover launching this summer

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Mars helicopter preps to be first aircraft to perform flight on another planet [Video]

Mars helicopter preps to be first aircraft to perform flight on another planet

As part of its next Mars mission, NASA is sending an experimental helicopter to fly through the red planet's thin atmosphere. Ingenuity is a robotic helicopter that is planned to be used to test..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
See How NASA's Mars Helicopter Will Detach from Perseverance’s Belly [Video]

See How NASA's Mars Helicopter Will Detach from Perseverance’s Belly

Launching this summer, NASA’s Perseverance rover will carry the Ingenuity Helicopter 314 million miles to Mars, but the helicopter is on its own for the last five inches. Watch as NASA tests the Mars..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this