After intense testing, Mars helicopter Ingenuity ready to fly Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Jul 27, 2020



After years of design tweaks and dozens of flight tests, engineers are confident the Ingenuity helicopter is ready to make history with the first flight by a powered aircraft on another planet. The mission is scheduled to launch from Florida on Thursday. If all goes as planned, the Mars helicopter will lift off from the Martian surface next April. But even if Ingenuity never makes it of

