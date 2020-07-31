Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia marks deadliest day of epidemic; Florida hits another record

Terra Daily Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Australia marks deadliest day of epidemic; Florida hits another recordMelbourne (AFP) July 30, 2020

Australia on Thursday reported a record number of new coronavirus infections and its deadliest day of the epidemic so far following a spike in cases at elderly-care homes. Days after authorities expressed hope that a Melbourne lockdown now in its third week was bringing persistent outbreaks under control, the surge is a potent warning that initial success in managing coronavirus can quickly
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In Single Day [Video]

U.S. Breaks Record For New Coronavirus Cases With Over 77,000 In Single Day

America's coronavirus crisis has taken a turn for the worse with more than 77,000 new cases reported, beating the old single-day record by nearly 10,000. The daily death toll is more than 900,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:20Published
Florida Breaks Single-Day Record For New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Florida Breaks Single-Day Record For New COVID-19 Cases

Its 15,300 new cases mark the largest one-day increase of any U.S. state.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published
Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day [Video]

Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

[NFA] Florida shattered records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this

borneo_bulletin

Borneo Bulletin Australia marks deadliest day of COVID-19 epidemic. #borneobulletin https://t.co/m5YiaDQuUf 22 minutes ago

KBittermanGross

K. Bitterman Gross RT @PatVPeters: Australia Marks Deadliest Day Of Coronavirus Epidemic https://t.co/jSIYfusSma 20 hours ago

PatVPeters

PatPeters,PhD. Australia Marks Deadliest Day Of Coronavirus Epidemic https://t.co/jSIYfusSma 20 hours ago

shilawuri

Erna Moller🇩🇰🇿🇦 RT @JacaNews: Australia marks deadliest day of coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/pdnHZFNwGo https://t.co/4PzWxleHSr 22 hours ago

JacaNews

Jacaranda News Australia marks deadliest day of coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/pdnHZFNwGo https://t.co/4PzWxleHSr 22 hours ago