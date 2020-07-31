Australia marks deadliest day of epidemic; Florida hits another record Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Melbourne (AFP) July 30, 2020



Australia on Thursday reported a record number of new Melbourne (AFP) July 30, 2020Australia on Thursday reported a record number of new coronavirus infections and its deadliest day of the epidemic so far following a spike in cases at elderly-care homes. Days after authorities expressed hope that a Melbourne lockdown now in its third week was bringing persistent outbreaks under control, the surge is a potent warning that initial success in managing coronavirus can quickly 👓 View full article

