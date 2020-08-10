Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hong Kong (AFP) Aug 10, 2020



Asian markets mostly rose Monday, with investors keeping a wary eye on China-US trade talks planned for the weekend, which come after Washington imposed sanctions on several Hong Kong officials, further straining tensions between the superpowers. Adding to uncertainty was US lawmakers' inability to find common ground on a much-needed, new stimulus for the world's top economy, with executive 👓 View full article

