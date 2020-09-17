Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook plans Ray-Ban smart glasses as it eyes AR

Energy Daily Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Facebook plans Ray-Ban smart glasses as it eyes ARSan Francisco (AFP) Sept 16, 2020

Facebook on Wednesday announced it would launch its own smart glasses next year which connect to smartphones as part of an alliance with eyewear titan EssilorLuxottica. The Ray-Ban branded eyewear, a move by Facebook into wearable tech, is an early step in a project to create futuristic eyewear that augments real-world views with data or graphics from the internet, according to chief executi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: engadget - Published
News video: Facebook Connect: Oculus event in 10 minutes

Facebook Connect: Oculus event in 10 minutes 09:58

 Facebook's annual Oculus event has a new name: Facebook Connect. The social media giant showed off the new Quest 2 VR headset, plus its plans for the future of AR and VR. Read our full story on Engadget: https://www.engadget.com/oculus-quest-2-review-vr-facebook-headset-173026291.html

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg [Video]

AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discusses how the platform plans to combat misinformation around election results in November. Known for delivering..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published

Tweets about this