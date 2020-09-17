Facebook plans Ray-Ban smart glasses as it eyes AR Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

San Francisco (AFP) Sept 16, 2020



Facebook on Wednesday announced it would launch its own smart glasses next year which connect to smartphones as part of an alliance with eyewear titan EssilorLuxottica. The Ray-Ban branded eyewear, a move by Facebook into wearable tech, is an early step in a project to create futuristic eyewear that augments real-world views with data or graphics from the internet, according to chief executi

