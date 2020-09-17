Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber safety driver in autonomous car charged in 2018 fatality

Energy Daily Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Uber safety driver in autonomous car charged in 2018 fatalityWashington (AFP) Sept 16, 2020

An Uber safety driver at the wheel of an autonomous car during a 2018 accident in Arizona that killed a pedestrian has been charged with negligent homicide, prosecutors said. The Maricopa County prosecutor's office said in a statement Tuesday that 46-year-old Rafaela Vasquez had been indicted in the death of Elaine Herzberg on March 18, 2018. Vasquez was behind the wheel of the Uber self
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Uber Driver Captures Mpls. Shooting On Dash Cam

Uber Driver Captures Mpls. Shooting On Dash Cam 01:59

 An Uber driver's late night shift in Minneapolis nearly put him in the crossfire, reports Jeff Wagner (1:59).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 14, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Genesis G70 in Blue Driving Video [Video]

Genesis G70 in Blue Driving Video

Genesis today announced that its entry-luxury G70 was recognized as Good Housekeeping magazine’s 2020 Best New Family Car Award Winner in the Luxury Sedan category. This accolade represents the 21st..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:01Published
Genesis G70 Design Preview [Video]

Genesis G70 Design Preview

Genesis announced that its entry-luxury G70 was recognized as Good Housekeeping magazine’s 2020 Best New Family Car Award Winner in the Luxury Sedan category. This accolade represents the 21st award..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:53Published
Genesis G70 in White Driving Video [Video]

Genesis G70 in White Driving Video

Genesis announced that its entry-luxury G70 was recognized as Good Housekeeping magazine’s 2020 Best New Family Car Award Winner in the Luxury Sedan category. This accolade represents the 21st award..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Uber's self-driving operator charged over fatal crash

 The safety driver of an Uber autonomous car is charged with negligent homicide.
BBC News

Autonomous car accountability in spotlight as US driver charged with homocide

Autonomous car accountability in spotlight as US driver charged with homocide By David Shepardson WASHINGTON - The back-up safety driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber Technologies test vehicle that struck and killed a woman in...
WorldNews


Tweets about this