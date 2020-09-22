Could PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X be swan song for consoles?
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Paris (AFP) Sept 18, 2020
The upcoming release of a ninth generation of games consoles by Sony and Microsoft is set to be a sales slam dunk with consumers seeking entertainment during pandemic confinement, but could it also be their swan song as the habits of gamers change? Both companies have been dripping out information for months about the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and the Xbox Series X to build excitement, and now hav
We’re pitting two upcoming Xbox consoles against each other to help you decide which one you should buy - it’s the Xbox Series X vs. the Series S! Will the smallest Xbox in history come out on top, or should you get the superior powerhouse?
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free makeover and all the trimmings.CD Projekt announced that an updated version of the award-winning game (over 800 awards..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:55Published
Tweets about this
Curtis@PlayStation when will you be releasing more pre orders for the ps5. I didn’t get the email saying I could buy one… https://t.co/ErgLgR24oj 3 hours ago
Sanil Shah 🎮 So both the PS5 and the Series X cost around 700$ in India.
@PlayStation@Xbox Guys, any way you could cut these c… https://t.co/aoBsQsDzJ6 3 hours ago
Cedar Falls Waterloo Are Microsoft and Sony offering enough for you to buy a next-gen console this year? - The Verge: * Are Microsoft an… https://t.co/tEbhJzuub1 3 hours ago
Geek Network TeamKill has announced that the previously PlayStation console-exclusive Quantum Error is now coming to Xbox Series… https://t.co/bKKq1rxvDI 3 hours ago
TheFPSReview Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Could Be Especially Tough to Get This Holiday https://t.co/wkVV08asvm 9 hours ago
pimpmyshed@JohnRCrist Very true! They could keep every Bethesda game multi platform and rake in the PlayStation money too. I… https://t.co/RWBxR7PzYF 10 hours ago