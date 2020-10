Senate panel issues subpoenas for Big Tech CEOs Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Washington (AFP) Oct 1, 2020



A Senate panel voted Thursday to subpoena the top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter to answer questions on disinformation, online scams and a range of social ills. The Commerce Committee agreed unanimously to call Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google parent Alphabet. The move comes with Big Tech platforms facing heightened scrutiny on m

