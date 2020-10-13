God's work, or man's? Storm-battered Louisianans are unsure Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Lake Charles, United States (AFP) Oct 11, 2020



Daniel Schexnayder has water up to his ankles as he stands outside, surveying damage to his home inflicted by Hurricane Laura six weeks before Louisiana was pummeled by a second storm, Delta. But he still does not believe in climate change. "I'm on the other side. I'm with Trump," the 58-year-old carpenter said only hours after Delta had rumbled destructively through the tiny Louisiana t Lake Charles, United States (AFP) Oct 11, 2020Daniel Schexnayder has water up to his ankles as he stands outside, surveying damage to his home inflicted by Hurricane Laura six weeks before Louisiana was pummeled by a second storm, Delta. But he still does not believe in climate change. "I'm on the other side. I'm with Trump," the 58-year-old carpenter said only hours after Delta had rumbled destructively through the tiny Louisiana t 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

