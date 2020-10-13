Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

God's work, or man's? Storm-battered Louisianans are unsure

Terra Daily Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
God's work, or man's? Storm-battered Louisianans are unsureLake Charles, United States (AFP) Oct 11, 2020

Daniel Schexnayder has water up to his ankles as he stands outside, surveying damage to his home inflicted by Hurricane Laura six weeks before Louisiana was pummeled by a second storm, Delta. But he still does not believe in climate change. "I'm on the other side. I'm with Trump," the 58-year-old carpenter said only hours after Delta had rumbled destructively through the tiny Louisiana t
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this