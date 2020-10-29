Soil-powered fuel cell promises cheap, sustainable water purification
Engineers at the University of Bath have shown that it's possible to capture and use energy created by the natural reactions occurring in microorganisms within soil. A team of chemical and electrical engineers has demonstrated the potential of cheap, simple 'soil microbial fuel cells' (SMFCs), buried in the earth to power an electrochemical reactor that purifies water. The proof-of-c