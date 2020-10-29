Global  
 

Zeta hits Louisiana coast; 2 dead as Molave slams into Vietnam

Terra Daily Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Zeta hits Louisiana coast; 2 dead as Molave slams into VietnamNew Orleans (AFP) Oct 29, 2020

Hurricane Zeta battered the southern United States as a Category 2 storm Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and surging ocean waves as New Orleans residents scrambled to prepare against potential flooding. Zeta weakened as it moved into southeastern Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), but was still packing sustained winds of 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour on W
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi

Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi 00:32

 Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge. According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi. The Category 2 storm made landfall with dangerous winds reaching110 mph. The eye of the storm passed over New Orleans at...

