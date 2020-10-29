Zeta hits Louisiana coast; 2 dead as Molave slams into Vietnam Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

New Orleans (AFP) Oct 29, 2020



Hurricane Zeta battered the southern United States as a Category 2 storm Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and surging ocean waves as New Orleans residents scrambled to prepare against potential flooding. Zeta weakened as it moved into southeastern Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), but was still packing sustained winds of 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour on W New Orleans (AFP) Oct 29, 2020Hurricane Zeta battered the southern United States as a Category 2 storm Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and surging ocean waves as New Orleans residents scrambled to prepare against potential flooding. Zeta weakened as it moved into southeastern Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), but was still packing sustained winds of 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour on W 👓 View full article

