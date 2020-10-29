Zeta hits Louisiana coast; 2 dead as Molave slams into Vietnam
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () New Orleans (AFP) Oct 29, 2020
Hurricane Zeta battered the southern United States as a Category 2 storm Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and surging ocean waves as New Orleans residents scrambled to prepare against potential flooding. Zeta weakened as it moved into southeastern Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), but was still packing sustained winds of 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour on W
Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge.
According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi.
The Category 2 storm made landfall with dangerous winds reaching110 mph.
The eye of the storm passed over New Orleans at...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Opoyi The Category 2 storm moved on to land near Cocodrie in remote southeastern #Louisiana, flooding the roads and makin… https://t.co/XcKARoIg70 2 hours ago
KYMA Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday in Louisiana after intensifying into a category two storm. https://t.co/MBOnVvEhr2 3 hours ago
FOX 9/ABC 5 Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday in Louisiana after intensifying into a category two storm. https://t.co/plntnKKEGR 3 hours ago
13 On Your Side Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday in Louisiana after intensifying into a category two storm. https://t.co/lwBHuk4zue 3 hours ago
Lisa Sturgis KYMA Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday in Louisiana after intensifying into a category two storm. https://t.co/JrhhAFzQwt 3 hours ago
spinga susan Zeta regains hurricane strength, could bring 'life-threatening storm surge' to US Gulf Coast on Wednesday… https://t.co/dP0a4wGEZN 4 hours ago
Winnipeg Free Press Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast with rain, wind, outages https://t.co/HBO0nceWX2 4 hours ago
KVOA News 4 Tucson Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages https://t.co/P9ccQVNwlv 4 hours ago