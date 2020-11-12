UK mini nuclear stations would create 6,000 jobs: Rolls-Royce Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

London (AFP) Nov 11, 2020



Plans to build mini nuclear power stations in the UK to reduce the country's carbon emissions would create 6,000 jobs over five years, project head Rolls-Royce said Wednesday. A consortium headed by engineering giant Rolls-Royce wants to build 16 small modular reactor (SMR) power stations over the next two decades that it says are much cheaper and safer than traditional installations.

