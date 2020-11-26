Thanksgiving Feed-the-Troops meals to be delivered 'grab-and-go style'
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Washington DC (UPI) Nov 25, 2020
The U.S. military's annual Thanksgiving Feed-the-Troops tradition will shift to a grab-and-go style takeout meal as opposed to large group gatherings in dining facilities. The Defense Logistics Agency announced the changes motivated by the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday while ensuring that service members will still receive home-cooked meals "with all the trimmings" for the Thanksgiving ho
