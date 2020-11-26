Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thanksgiving Feed-the-Troops meals to be delivered 'grab-and-go style'

Terra Daily Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Thanksgiving Feed-the-Troops meals to be delivered 'grab-and-go style'Washington DC (UPI) Nov 25, 2020

The U.S. military's annual Thanksgiving Feed-the-Troops tradition will shift to a grab-and-go style takeout meal as opposed to large group gatherings in dining facilities. The Defense Logistics Agency announced the changes motivated by the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday while ensuring that service members will still receive home-cooked meals "with all the trimmings" for the Thanksgiving ho
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Safety Harbor restaurants deliver Thanksgiving meals to frontline workers

Safety Harbor restaurants deliver Thanksgiving meals to frontline workers 01:17

 The assembly line is set up at Gigglewaters Social Club & Screening Room, and a crew is filling up containers with a tasty Thanksgiving meal.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Local restaurant feeding hospital staff Thanksgiving meals, The Walrus Oyster & Ale House to feed 600 staff members [Video]

Local restaurant feeding hospital staff Thanksgiving meals, The Walrus Oyster & Ale House to feed 600 staff members

Local restaurant feeding hospital staff Thanksgiving meals

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:01Published
One Table Huntsville's Thanksgiving dinner meal still served in a socially-distant style [Video]

One Table Huntsville's Thanksgiving dinner meal still served in a socially-distant style

One Table Huntsville's Thanksgiving dinner meal still served in a socially-distant style

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Nearly 2,000 Thanksgiving Meals Boxed Up At Light Of Life [Video]

Nearly 2,000 Thanksgiving Meals Boxed Up At Light Of Life

For the Light of Life, a program to feed families a Thanksgiving meal— delivered right to their door— has become an essential need in the city of Pittsburgh. It started in 2012 with just 76 boxes,..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:41Published