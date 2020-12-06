Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Viral trash: French Covid clean-up nets mounds of masks

Energy Daily Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Viral trash: French Covid clean-up nets mounds of masksParis (AFP) Dec 2, 2020

After two months of trekking across France, a French-British duo have completed their campaign to stop mask litter during the coronavirus crisis, having picked up every discarded face covering they spotted while walking to Paris from the Mediterranean city of Marseille. Edmund Platt, a British environmental activist, and his French friend Frederic Munsch set off on October 1 to follow the hi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like