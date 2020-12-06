Viral trash: French Covid clean-up nets mounds of masks Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Paris (AFP) Dec 2, 2020



After two months of trekking across France, a French-British duo have completed their campaign to stop mask litter during the coronavirus crisis, having picked up every discarded face covering they spotted while walking to Paris from the Mediterranean city of Marseille. Edmund Platt, a British environmental activist, and his French friend Frederic Munsch set off on October 1 to follow the hi Paris (AFP) Dec 2, 2020After two months of trekking across France, a French-British duo have completed their campaign to stop mask litter during the coronavirus crisis, having picked up every discarded face covering they spotted while walking to Paris from the Mediterranean city of Marseille. Edmund Platt, a British environmental activist, and his French friend Frederic Munsch set off on October 1 to follow the hi 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

