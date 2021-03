Grindavik, Iceland (AFP) March 20, 2021



A volcano that spewed glowing red lava near Iceland's capital Reykjavik after awakening for the first time in 900 years appeared to be subsiding on Saturday, posing no danger to people, experts said. Streams of red lava bubbled and flowed out of a fissure in a valley in Geldingadalur, close to Mount Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland. As the lava flow slowe