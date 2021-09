Washington DC (UPI) Sep 14, 2021



Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched a stack of Starlink satellites into space Monday night, the first such launch since May. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off through a cloud of fog on schedule at 8:55 p.m. PDT from Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying 51 Starlink satellites into space, which were deployed about 30 minutes later. SpaceX