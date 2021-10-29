How to Decide Which Covid Booster Shot to Get
Published
Health officials approved mix-and-match Covid booster shots, but didn’t say whether it’s better to switch vaccines or stick with your original shot.Full Article
Published
Health officials approved mix-and-match Covid booster shots, but didn’t say whether it’s better to switch vaccines or stick with your original shot.Full Article
Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist and associate professor at USF Health, answers some of the questions many people have about whether..
COVID-19 cases are declining in Kentucky. Still more vaccinated people are testing positive. That's why Governor Beshear and local..