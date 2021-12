Washington DC (UPI) Dec 20, 2021



NASA and SpaceX plan to send about 13,000 pounds of science experiments, supplies and equipment from Florida on Tuesday to the International Space Station. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 5:06 a.m. from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Space Force forecasters predict only a 40% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch, citing cumulous clouds,