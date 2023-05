Sittwe, Myanmar (AFP) May 17, 2023



Residents of Myanmar's cyclone-ravaged Rakhine state capital queued for rice and drinking water on Wednesday as the United Nations negotiated with the internationally isolated junta for access to hard-hit areas. Cyclone Mocha tore through Myanmar and Bangladesh on Sunday, bringing lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometres per hour (120 mph) that collapsed buildings and turned streets into riv