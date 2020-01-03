Global  

Wayne Rooney: Derby County's new captain says he is 'ready' to adapt to Championship

BBC Sport Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Wayne Rooney tells BBC East Midlands Today that is "ready" to adapt to Championship football after captaining Derby County to victory over Barnsley on his Rams debut.
Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost' [Video]Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost'

Wayne Rooney will provide Derby with a huge lift and they cannot be ruled out of contention for a Championship play-off spot, says Lee Hendrie.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published

Cocu confident of Rooney availability [Video]Cocu confident of Rooney availability

Speaking after their 2-1 win over Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship, Derby manager Phillip Cocu said that he is confident that the paperwork confirming Wayne Rooney as a Rams player will be..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:31Published


How surreal story became real - Wayne Rooney makes winning start for Derby County

How surreal story became real - Wayne Rooney makes winning start for Derby CountyFormer England captain makes debut and helps Rams beat Barnsley in the Championship
Derby Telegraph Also reported by •SoccerNews.comIndependentNottingham Post

Wayne Rooney set for Derby County bow against Barnsley, hints Rams boss Phillip Cocu

Derby manager Phillip Cocu has revealed Wayne Rooney is poised to make his debut for the Championship side against Barnsley later this week after they ended a...
talkSPORT


