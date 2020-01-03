Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Danny Drinkwater to return to Chelsea after Burnley loan

BBC Sport Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is to return to Chelsea as a loan spell with Burnley comes to an end
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Drinkwater needs to get back on track' [Video]'Drinkwater needs to get back on track'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has urged on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater to get 'back on track' as he nears a return to first team action.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Danny Drinkwater: Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater having medical at Aston Villa

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is having a medical at Aston Villa before completing a loan move until the end of the season.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserFootball.londonDaily Star

Danny Drinkwater returns to Chelsea after disastrous loan spell at Burnley, confirms Sean Dyche

Danny Drinkwater’s loan spell at Burnley has come to a sorry end having made just two appearances for the club. The England international joined the Clarets in...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.