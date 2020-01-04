Global  

Ollie Pope gives England late lift against South Africa

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
*Cape Town:* Ollie Pope gave England's travelling fans something to cheer about late on an otherwise disappointing first day of the second Test for England against South Africa at Newlands on Friday. "I've never had that many people chant my name like that," said Pope. Pope made 56 not out in an England total of 262 for nine on a...
