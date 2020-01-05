Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

3-0 romp for Real Madrid

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
*Madrid:* Real Madrid made an impressive start to the year as they picked apart a robust Getafe side to win 3-0 in La Liga on Saturday. Raphael Varane was the instigator of two goals at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, first pressuring Getafe's David Soria into a missed punch and an own-goal before himself heading home a cross from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Everything you need to know about Brazil's rising star: Rodrygo Goes [Video]Everything you need to know about Brazil's rising star: Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes may only be 18, but he's already in the starting lineup for one of the best teams in the world: Real Madrid. Here's why you should be keeping an eye on him in 2020.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

Protests intensify around Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium during 'El Clasico' [Video]Protests intensify around Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium during 'El Clasico'

Intense protests were seen around Camp Nou stadium during the famous 'clásico' match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid yesterday (December 18).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid to recall Odegaard early?

According to a recent report from AS, Martin Odegaard could be recalled early from his loan spell with Real Sociedad by parent club Real Madrid. The youngster...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesSifyDaily Star

Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Varane gets Zidane´s men back on track with derby win

Raphael Varane scored one and played a big part in another as Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory away at neighbours Getafe that took them...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.