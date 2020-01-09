Global  

British MPs finally approve Brexit deal

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Britain's House of Commons on Thursday ratified PM Johnson's withdrawal agreement by 330 votes to 231, clearing the way for Brexit to happen after years of delay on Jan 31. The EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement Bill must still be passed by the unelected House of Lords and European Parliament, which is a formality before Britain ends almost 50 years of EU membership.
