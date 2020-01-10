Global  

Lambeau weep: Remembering Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ rough games on road vs. Packers

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Russell Wilson hopes this Sunday goes better than 2015, 2016 and 2017, all Seahawks losses at Lambeau Field. The stadium is the only one Wilson has visited more than once and not emerged victorious at least once.
Russell Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles in NFC wild-card game

After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles.
Denver Post

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson still seeking elusive first win at Lambeau Field

A perplexing truth about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson: He is a dismal 0-3 at Lambeau Field.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

